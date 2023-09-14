Bye, Mittens

He is something resembling a principled Republican — but in the valley of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.

Romney: On the Trump wing of the party, I haven't heard policy other than saying build a wall and he was president for four years and he built 50 miles. And he had a health care plan. Remember that? pic.twitter.com/h1XwzKHzkl — Acyn (@Acyn) September 13, 2023

BIG news buried in the Romney piece: he says independent @NoLabelsOrg ticket would “only elect Trump.” Says he has lobbied Joe Manchin “many times” against it. https://t.co/dWvaG1r7T4 — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) September 13, 2023

