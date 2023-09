Florida leads the country in new covid hospitalizations, with 11.81 per 100,000 in the week ending Sept. 2, a 4.4 percent increase from the previous week.

Why is Ron DeSantis trying to kill his constituents?

"Vaccine Skepticism"?

C'mon, @nytimes. DeSantis Spreads Vaccine Skepticism With Guidance That Contradicts C.D.C. https://t.co/5YcaQUdwMQ — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) September 14, 2023

