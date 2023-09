"Biden knows you don't need voter I.D. to buy bread, he knows that he ran against Trump, not Barack Obama, and he knows we fought in World War II and won." @WajahatAli points out that despite concerns about Biden's age, it was Trump who recently made several embarrassing flubs. pic.twitter.com/przc2XfdDr

— The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) September 18, 2023