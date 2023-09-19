The kids are alright

Hey, CBS: You just ran a headline about how your new poll showed voters are “concerned” about President Biden’s age, but you failed to mention to readers is, in that SAME poll, a record *65%* of young voters said they will vote for Biden in 2024—more than any other age group.
— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 17, 2023
1.) YOUNG VOTERS. In this image, young voters led the pack in terms of how many of them would vote for Joe Biden. A whopping 65% of them said they would vote for Joe Biden TODAY — beating every other age group. I don’t recall this number being this high before…CBS! pic.twitter.com/ljpiBpg7Nm
— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 17, 2023