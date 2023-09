Wish there’d been a law like this when I was a kid. Dad smoked cigars and my mom smoke cigarettes. I would cough and my eyes would water whenever I had to be in the car with them:

Delaware Governor John Carney signed a bill Wednesday morning making it illegal to smoke in a car or truck while a minor is in the vehicle. https://t.co/hiLGuZBWns — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) September 20, 2023

