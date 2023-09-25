Order your covid tests now

You don’t want to get this. Although the worst part was the most excruciating headache I’ve ever experienced, I’m now five weeks out and I’m getting chest pains again. I thought I was done with that. Don’t be misled into thinking this is a minor cold. Via CNBC.com:

The Biden administration on Wednesday said it will resume offering free at-home Covid tests to American households Monday as the virus gains a stronger foothold nationwide.

Americans will soon be able to use COVIDtests.gov to request four free tests, the administration said in a release.

The government had offered free test kits through that website since January 2022, but the site stopped taking orders June 1 of this year to conserve supplies of the tests.

The government is relaunching the program in time for the fall and winter when the virus typically spreads at higher levels. Covid hospitalizations have already increased for eight straight weeks — an uptick primarily driven by newer strains of the virus.