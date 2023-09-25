Numerous calls to resign this weekend:

Inbox: John Fetterman calls for fellow Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez to resign pic.twitter.com/cLtOC2CWs3 — Stephen Caruso (@StephenJ_Caruso) September 23, 2023

1/ Curious to know what’s happening/happened with this. “Democratic State Committee Chair LeRoy Jones has also called an ‘urgent’ meeting of county chairs at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.”@MattFriedmanNJ report Especially given … https://t.co/J0tFgLLa8C — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) September 23, 2023

.@RepAndyKimNJ now running against @SenatorMenendez after Menendez refuses to resign following 2nd bribery indictment https://t.co/BsIntCEQNi — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) September 23, 2023

That’s the nice thing about having a Democratic governor. We won’t lose the seat.

~9 hours from "senior Democratic senator was indicted" to "the state's Democratic governor and Democratic heads of both houses of the state legislature call for him to step down." https://t.co/1JALwtHqdX — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 22, 2023

Senator Menendez is a crook, but much worse. He’s the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and he was on the Egyptian payroll. Holy Saudi Arabia and Jared Kushner!! NJ’s Democratic Senator must RESIGN IMMEDIATELY or be EXPELLED. Inaction by Schumer is a gift to Trump. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) September 22, 2023

