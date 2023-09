Eric Trump just overvalued Mar-a-Lago in a tweet while responding to a ruling from a NY judge that held him, his brother, his father, and his employees liable for fraud related to the overvaluing of his properties.

He's doing exactly what just got his companies shut down. pic.twitter.com/YK8Xf0oP6H

— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) September 26, 2023