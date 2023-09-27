The @NLBMuseumKC joins the baseball world in mourning the passing of the great Brooks Robinson. I loved watching him play. He was a Hall of Famer on-and-off the field. We extend our condolences to the Robinson family, the @Orioles organization & his legion of fans! RIP!🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/aW68AruUfa
— Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) September 26, 2023
One thought on “One of the greats”
I lived in Baltimore for about thirty years but, I got there long after Brook’s playing career. That being said, I still feel sad at his passing. He was just an all around great person. There are obviously lots of stories about his baseball prowess, the human vacuum cleaner at third etc. but, in the Baltimore Sun today there were a lot of stories about his actions in the community long after he retired.
He was Mr Baltimore as well as Mr Baseball!
RIP Brooksie.
P.S. Sixteen Gold Gloves!