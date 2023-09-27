One of the greats

One of the greats

  1. I lived in Baltimore for about thirty years but, I got there long after Brook’s playing career. That being said, I still feel sad at his passing. He was just an all around great person. There are obviously lots of stories about his baseball prowess, the human vacuum cleaner at third etc. but, in the Baltimore Sun today there were a lot of stories about his actions in the community long after he retired.
    He was Mr Baltimore as well as Mr Baseball!
    RIP Brooksie.

    P.S. Sixteen Gold Gloves!

