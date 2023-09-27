Judge finds Trump and sons committed fraud

Get this. He and the spawn will no longer longer be allowed to practice business in New York state, and their business certificates have been dissolved. Via CNN:
A New York judge has found Donald Trump and his adult sons liable for fraud, saying the Trumps provided false financial statements for roughly a decade.
Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling came days before the civil case involving the New York attorney general’s office and the former president was set to go to trial.
Engoron granted Attorney General Letitia James’ motion for summary judgment, finding Trump, his sons, and others “to be liable as a matter of law for persistent violations” of New York state law. He found the financial statements the Trumps provided to lenders and insurers for about a decade to be false and said they repeatedly engaged in fraud.
NEW: A New York trial court judge has found that Trump, his adult sons, and Allen Weisselberg engaged in a persistent, years-long fraud through “fantasy world” valuations of core Trump assets, including his own residence and various golf courses and office buildings. 1/
— Lisa Rubin (@lawofruby) September 26, 2023
David Cay Johnston, the Pulitzer Prize-winning business reporter, just said on @MSNBC that his read is that the judge will appoint a receiver who will sell off the Trump Org’s assets & pay off all its loans, and the company will be dissolved. https://t.co/xCQ5kUXhl0
— Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) September 26, 2023
Hey @PhilipRucker? Will you be assiging 6 journalists to write about how a judge found Trump and TWO SONS engaged in a decade of fraud, like you assigned 6 journalists, several conflicted, to report that Biden's son unlawfully owned a gun for 11 days 5 years ago?
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) September 26, 2023