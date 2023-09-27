This means Alabama will have a second district comprised predominantly of Black voters in 2024. Which means Alabama will have the opportunity to send a new member to Congress next year.
Good news for the section 2 challenges currently being heard in Louisiana and Georgia. https://t.co/xhxjnKbMRn
— Symone D. Sanders Townsend (@SymoneDSanders) September 26, 2023
🚨BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court DENIES Alabama's effort to use its illegal congressional map. This guarantees a new map with two Black opportunity districts will be in place for 2024. Congrats to @RedistrictFdn, ELG team and voters of Alabama! https://t.co/tSwRMR5Bhq
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) September 26, 2023