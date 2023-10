Sunday morning joy to see a herd of elephants (some wild ones, others orphans) relaxing at the Ithumba mud bath. Our Water for Wildlife Project keeps this – & troughs across Tsavo – topped up for those all-important elephant water-cooler moments https://t.co/JYFSdtGxxt pic.twitter.com/rNCsFT3jKJ

— Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@SheldrickTrust) October 1, 2023