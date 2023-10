It’s such a fraud when extreme Republicans say this fight is about spending. These are people who gave a tax cut to the richest people in America — with 83% of benefits going to the top 1% — when what’s-his-name was President. And they’ll try it again — but we will stop them! -NP pic.twitter.com/Asl1XTp3Q6

— Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) October 1, 2023