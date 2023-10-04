Vote to Remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House Succeeds: 216-210
“The office of Speaker of the House is hereby declared vacant” pic.twitter.com/abEGbZdCxQ
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 3, 2023
So Republicans on the Problem Solvers Group expected Democrats to commit political hari-kari because the GOP can’t govern itself out of a paper bag? https://t.co/8vNLzZH8vN
— Michael A. Cohen (NOT TRUMP’S FORMER FIXER) (@speechboy71) October 3, 2023
In a dear colleague letter, Hakeem Jeffries cites the partisan summer showdown over the NDAA as one of the reasons House Dem leadership will vote to vacate Speaker McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/qovKPYec0E
— Mark Satter (@marksatter) October 3, 2023
The Speaker of the House is chosen by the Majority Party. In this Congress, it is the responsibility of House Republicans to choose a nominee & elect the Speaker on the Floor. At this time there is no justification for a departure from this tradition.
The House will be in order.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) October 3, 2023
Crucial point in @RepJeffries's statement: Again and again, the whole GOP conference, so-called moderates included, have enabled and actively empowered MAGA. https://t.co/ncZ8AbTIES
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 3, 2023