My beloved Phillies beat the Marlins in two games to move on to the next round of the playoffs, this time against the Braves. After the win, the fans didn’t go home! They hung around for another hour, and I had trouble sleeping last night. “Eleven more, Topper!”

The Phillies are going to the NLDS: pic.twitter.com/sC7pZgRaq6 — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) October 5, 2023

Phillies fans are on another level. pic.twitter.com/EpC5hyErS8 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 5, 2023

