Yeah, we shut out the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the playoffs, 3-0. What a game! Can’t wait to see them tonight.

That Trea Turner double play was carbon copy of the double play @JimmyRollins11 turned to clinch the 2008 NL East crown for the #Phillies. #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/N8VFG9yIjG — Pat Egan (@Pat_Egan) October 8, 2023

Share this: Facebook

X