Given the recent attack, all out war, in Israel one has to wonder if Trump had anything to do with revealing bibi #netanyahu's weaknesses to all to eager to listen Royal golf buddies…given all the documents TFG likes to wave around…#BluePride #wtpBLUE #ProudBlue… pic.twitter.com/qZ1OzH6SBA — Malcolm 🌈🌊🎖️✊🏾⚜️#Resist #NoH8 #Allies #Dems (@TheRainBowNavy2) October 7, 2023

That’s one theory. I also read yesterday that the army warned Bibi his attempt to take over the Supreme Court despite the country’s strong opposition was making it likely that Israel’s enemies would take advantage and make a multi-pronged attack. His response? Something along the lines of “Fuck the army.”

