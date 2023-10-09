Book world

I just got done reading Bob Odenkirk’s autobiography, “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama,” someone you may know better as Saul Goodman (aka Slippin’ Jimmy McGill) on “Better Call Saul,” the spinoff from “Breaking Bad.” I loved “Better Call Saul,” but found Break Bad to be too depressing.

After reading the book, I suspect Bob is more than a teensy bit autistic (or maybe ADD, or both), judging by his habit of blurting his actual thoughts during meetings with producers and executives. And after reading about his process of developing TV shows, well, let’s just say I recognize the way he thinks.

And now I really, really, really want to watch “Mr. Show,” the sketch comedy series he made with David Cross, which I never bothered to watch because I confused it with “The Man Show.” (SG contributor Dr. S. always raved about it and told me I should watch it.)

By the way, I am a big fan of the action movie “Nobody,” in which Odenkirk plays a retired assassin, who comes out of retirement after home invaders steal his little girl’d’s bracelet. It’s on Prime if you want to check it out.

