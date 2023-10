READ ALL ABOUT IT: Jim Jordan was a major co-conspirator in Trump's effort to mount a coup. Yet it's not an issue in the speakership race. @dfriedman33 & I have all the ugly details.https://t.co/KjjSbIBpuX

Jim Jordan Tried to Help Trump Mount a Coup.

Now He Gets To Be Speaker?

— David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 9, 2023