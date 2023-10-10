Rand Paul's obstruction of State Department promotions has resulted in the absence of an Ambassador to Israel.
Additionally, Tuberville's actions have left us without a Chief of Naval Operations.
Vance's blocking of DOJ appointments appears to be motivated by a desire to seek…
— Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) October 8, 2023
This is a moment where America needs all hands on deck. Three key Middle East ambassador nominees – Kuwait, Oman and Lebanon – are on the Senate calendar and could confirmed the day we get back in session. This should be a priority.
— Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 8, 2023
This seems an especially bad time to be shutting down the US government and blocking military promotions.
And a bad time for the House to be without a speaker.https://t.co/ryfycNAB9a
— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) October 9, 2023
One thought on “Republicans have crippled the Biden administration”
Time for Americans to face the facts, republicans are Enemy agents. More and more divorced from so-called conservative values, if there ever was such a thing. Republicans first broached the idea of internment camps, because they knew they were in their future.