Heard from an old friend in Arizona today, and she says everyone hates Kari Lake and Kyrsten Sinema!

Gallego internal, so take the top line with a grain of salt, but:

1) Sinema has no chance in a 3-way race

2) Sinema on the ballot doesn't change the the margin at all, i.e. she doesn't cannibalize Dem votes any more than she takes from Republicans

Full speed ahead, Ruben!

