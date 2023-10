As soon as Phil Murphy can line up his replacement, he’ll be toast.

New superseding indictment of Senator Menendez for acting as "an agent of a foreign principal, to wit, the Government of Egypt."

Raises the national security stakes for his remaining in the Senate.

Read @AshaRangappa_ @Mpolymer on those ongoing risks.👇https://t.co/vov2PoWN5l

— Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) October 12, 2023