Speaker watch

Scalise withdrew last night, he couldn’t get the votes:

"It just proves our adversaries right that democracy doesn't work" – Rep. Michael McCaul

If you're a Congressional reporter chasing Republicans down the hallway to ask about the Speaker chaos, why? Why aren't you asking them about this?

Looks like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is making his move, telling reporters Dems could work with the @GOP on a consensus Speaker choice.

"It means partnering to reopen the House," Jeffries said, "and changing the rules that were enacted in January that empower…extreme members."

