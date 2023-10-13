Scalise withdrew last night, he couldn’t get the votes:
"It just proves our adversaries right that democracy doesn't work" – Rep. Michael McCaul
Wrong. Democracy works, Republicans don’t. https://t.co/CYitfnmApB
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 12, 2023
If you're a Congressional reporter chasing Republicans down the hallway to ask about the Speaker chaos, why? Why aren't you asking them about this? https://t.co/cR7UeY0Bpi
— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) October 12, 2023
Looks like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is making his move, telling reporters Dems could work with the @GOP on a consensus Speaker choice.
"It means partnering to reopen the House," Jeffries said, "and changing the rules that were enacted in January that empower…extreme members."
— Max Burns (@themaxburns) October 12, 2023
One thought on “Speaker watch”
With that comment, McCaul violated his oath of office and declares himself is a traitor to America.