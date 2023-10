Jim Jordan and the OSU abuse scandal:

– 177+ students abused over 20 years (Jordan was there for 7)

– 6+ alleged Jordan knew about it

– Their accusations are direct ("I told him") and under oath

– Jordan refused to cooperate with investigators

– Jordan is named in the lawsuit pic.twitter.com/r3C5RIcoxH

— Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) October 16, 2023