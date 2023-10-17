US President @JoeBiden said Sunday it would be a “big mistake” for Israel to occupy Gaza. Why? (1) Liklihood of guerilla warfare & spontaneous war crimes (2) builds up a head of hot anger in Arab lands (3) ending in Arab intervention. (4) Spreads US thin. https://t.co/buVGLbApoG

Today, at our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza, including the possibility of creating areas to help keep civilians out of harm’s way.

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 17, 2023