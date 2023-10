I can’t believe that they’re seriously trying to put an insurrectionist third in line to the presidency. Don’t want to give MAGAs with guns ideas!

Jim Jordan refuses to answer whether he thinks President Biden won the 2020 election and is the legitimate president of the United States pic.twitter.com/47CZAsQjYZ — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 17, 2023

