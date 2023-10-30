Happy Halloween

I was at this some years ago, and it was so packed, it was nuts. The city fenced in the whole neighborhood, and they would only let you in when other people left.

But of course, the real problem with this shooter is his heart, and the lack of Jesus in it. Doesn’t have a thing to do with THE FUCKING GUNS THAT ARE EVERYWHERE.

SHOOTING PANIC: A live streamer captured the moment when a shooting caused panic in Ybor City. Police say two people are dead, and another 18 were injured. Read more: https://t.co/OqQHRWijdf (Video by @Dasgasdom3 ) pic.twitter.com/loITeCCJgU — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) October 29, 2023

#TODAY At least 18 people are injured and 2 are dead after a shooting outside a night club overnight in Ybor City in Tampa Florida, as Halloween celebrations were underway.pic.twitter.com/SdAJU0XgBP — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) October 29, 2023

Every day fights between people may now also involve the use of guns with predictable and deadly results. This is because of terrible legislation like permitless carry and stand your ground. It wasn't always this way and it doesn't need to be this way. https://t.co/Wm7sZtcMoZ — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 29, 2023

