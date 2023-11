Here’s a quote by Council for National Policy (CNP) advisory board co-founder Gary North. Mike Johnson is a big fan of the CNP and was their featured speaker during an event in 2019. 1/ https://t.co/8YyntCvXmJ pic.twitter.com/5w4O4U8oxb

— jennycohn@toad.social ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) October 31, 2023