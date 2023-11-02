Fed up with Tommy

NEWS — Group of Senate Republicans will go to the floor TONIGHT to seek unanimous consent on military promotions blocked by Tuberville.
Will be led by Sen. Dan Sullivan, I’m told
Tuberville will object
First major act of defiance from Republicans toward Tuberville’s blockade
— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 1, 2023
SCHUMER tells a group of us that this shows “patience is wearing thin” with Tuberville. He reiterates he will still pursue resolution to change rules temporarily to allow en bloc approvals
— Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 1, 2023