What a consistent coincidence that the Lord always tells people like Mike Johnson to do what they were going to do anyway: "Mike, take school lunches away from poor kids. Oh, and while you're at it, take healthcare and subsistence living away from the elderly! And I *love* guns!" https://t.co/3x0YWRR8hn

— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 3, 2023