This is great news. Local commuter trains run on the Amtrak tracks, and they are constantly breaking down because the electrical systems are so old. Woo hoo!

President Biden announces a $16 billion investment in Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, the busiest rail line in the nation. The new funding, which comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law, will go toward 25 rail projects between Boston and Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/aRdhMzfr93 — CSPAN (@cspan) November 6, 2023

