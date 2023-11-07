A teensy bit demented

Yeah, he’s demented:

During the ABC “This Week” roundtable panel discussion on poll numbers matching up President Joe Biden against presumptive GOP 2024 presidential nominee Donald Trump, host Jonathan Karl complained that there has not been near enough attention paid to the mental decline of Trump.

“Trump, since he left the White House, and this is really the theme of my book, has become more detached from reality than he ever was even in the White House,” he claimed.

To make his case, he continued, “If you think of where we were in January of 2021, that’s the starting point for where a Trump presidency would be next time around. So I think he’s had largely, believe it or not, a free ride. Again, the criminal cases we know about, but what he’s thinking, what he’s doing, he had a speech just the other day in Texas where he referred to the people that are in prison because they attacked the U.S. Capitol and beat up police officers, he called them not prisoners but hostages.”

“Trump has become also increasingly confused about things. He sometimes he thinks that he lost to [Barack] Obama in the last election,” he offered. “He confuses basic facts and says some rather strange things, but there isn’t much attention paid. As we get closer to these primaries, we’ll see where not just Trump is based on these criminal cases, but where he is now as a human being.”