WATCH: Obama adviser David Axelrod asks if it’s “best” for Pres. Biden to run for re-election.@symonedsanders: “If the president of the United States of America is eligible to run for re-election and decides to do so, that’s your nominee, baby. That’s how it works.” pic.twitter.com/GmhlITZuHF

— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 6, 2023