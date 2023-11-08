Kentucky’s Democratic governor wins re-election

Against the Trump-endorsed candidate!

I've seen enough: Andy Beshear (D) wins reelection in #KYGOV , defeating Daniel Cameron (R).

Part of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's victory speech in red Kentucky, "It's time to get our educators the big pay raise that they deserve. It's time for universal pre-k for every Kentucky child."

Please, mainstream media do tell us again how Democratic issues don't resonate. pic.twitter.com/lId793cv7D

