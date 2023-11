You may not have noticed the kind of chaos Stephen Miller has been creating via the courts:

"In a world where Trump hadn’t been the vehicle for conservatives to capture the courts, America First’s efforts might be dismissed as quixotic … But now, Miller has a whole host of judges who share his views, & America First Legal keeps racking up wins" https://t.co/Nj9tGZ6uxW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 13, 2023

Share this: Facebook

X