Moms for Limited Liberty

Failed PA Republican school board who became a national embarrassment by banning books and rainbow flags then got swept out of office expected to give massive $700,000 payout and “consulting” contract to superintendent that did their bidding. https://t.co/Sy6CkPgoFY — J.J. Abbott / @jjabbottpa on insta/threads (@jjabbott) November 15, 2023

Central Bucks Community Responds To Embattled Superintendent Abe Lucabaugh’s Planned Departure: Relieved | But outgoing GOP board majority plans to award him a golden parachute for his championing their Moms for Liberty-style agenda over last 2 years

READ: https://t.co/Cg7K75rlbL pic.twitter.com/i50EleRNHN — BucksCountyBeacon (@BucksCoBeacon) November 14, 2023

Pretty jarring if the just-got-kicked-out-of-office Republican board members are really going to give their loyal superintendent a massive $700,000 kickback while keeping poor families on the hook for school meals https://t.co/Ys7zxNznGO — J.J. Abbott / @jjabbottpa on insta/threads (@jjabbott) November 15, 2023

