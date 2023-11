Living through the administration of Trump was so traumatizing to most people, they have blocked it out of their minds. I truly believe this, because it was one damned thing after another:

Analysis by Dan Balz: Trump may be a performance artist, but with his shocking provocations, he is telling us what he would do in a second term as president. That’s why taking him seriously and literally is required. https://t.co/WWCKs4mx9B — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 18, 2023

