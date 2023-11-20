Mike Lee is endorsing an obviously false conspiracy theory about a guy who STOLE a photo of John Lewis (and a wallet).
Why would Mike Lee debase John Lewis' legacy with such an obvious conspiracy theory? Does @basedmikelee endorse petty theft?
Why do GOPers coddle crime? pic.twitter.com/0cZQhJoAX2
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 19, 2023
4-19-22: Maddow: 'Behind the scenes, Senator Mike Lee was vocally advocating John Eastman’s plan, as far back as Dec. 8th. But he told Woodward & Costa he didn’t learn about it until Jan 2nd pic.twitter.com/HKlgBMpDRK
— 🌻Justice⚖Now 🌟🇺🇸 (@ChrisJustice01) April 18, 2023
One thought on “Pious pissant”
Lee did it because he’s an evil ruthless republican waste of skin