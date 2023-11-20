Pious pissant

Mike Lee is endorsing an obviously false conspiracy theory about a guy who STOLE a photo of John Lewis (and a wallet).

Why would Mike Lee debase John Lewis' legacy with such an obvious conspiracy theory? Does @basedmikelee endorse petty theft?

Why do GOPers coddle crime? pic.twitter.com/0cZQhJoAX2

— emptywheel (@emptywheel) November 19, 2023