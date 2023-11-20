RIP, Rosalyn Carter… November 20, 2023November 19, 2023 ~ Boohunney A beauty, inside and out… Share this:FacebookXLike this:Like Loading... Published by Boohunney Boohunney is a part time blogger and a citizen lobbyist with Unite Women of Georgia View all posts by Boohunney
Mr. And Mrs Carter are the ok moly political family that I came to respect more and more with the passage of time. Honest, sincere, genuine Christians in every sense.
Ahem, I meant to say are the only . . . 😐