Ron is at a loss for words

What about the Nazis who hold parades all over Florida, Ron? Got any opinion on that?

TAPPER: Elon Musk is a pretty powerful guy and he's out there endorsing some pretty hideous antisemitic conspiracy theories and I still haven't heard you condemn it.

DESANTIS: Well, because I haven't see it. I have no idea what the context is. pic.twitter.com/Nnh9EXKBQr

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2023