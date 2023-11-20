Ron is at a loss for words

What about the Nazis who hold parades all over Florida, Ron? Got any opinion on that?
TAPPER: Elon Musk is a pretty powerful guy and he's out there endorsing some pretty hideous antisemitic conspiracy theories and I still haven't heard you condemn it.
DESANTIS: Well, because I haven't see it. I have no idea what the context is. pic.twitter.com/Nnh9EXKBQr
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2023
Raskin calls out DeSantis for claiming he didn't see Elon Musk's antisemitic post four days after he published it: "You showed it to him, and he still refused to condemn it." pic.twitter.com/g6Tse1t3IB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2023