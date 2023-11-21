“I came out and told people the awful things he said about wounded soldiers, and it didn’t have half a day’s bounce." John F. Kelly tells WaPo. https://t.co/Yu80x5nqYz
— Dan Froomkin (PressWatchers.org) (@froomkin) November 20, 2023
One thought on “They don’t even process it”
How hard is this?
1) Dump’s supporters want him because he wants Pale Males on top.
2) His chatbot viciousness is cool because they hope it’ll work to put Pales and Males on top.
3) So if you want to dent his popularity (with them), forget pointing out what a scumbag he is. That’s what they _like_.
4) Instead, show him without his weave? Show him cowering from the merest protester? I don’t know. James Carville would know. Rachel Bitecofer. And then blanket their media with it in some viral way OAN & Fox can’t stymie.
I bet that would peel off at least 10%.