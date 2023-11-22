Nobody knows nothing

~ susie

A car rammed into the U.S.-Canadian border crossing, heading into Canada. Contrary to Fox News, no one is yet calling it a terror attack. The driver was going 100 mph, so we can safely assume it was intentional. The FBI is working on it.

Again: Ignore Fox News. They’re whipping up the base without facts. Terror!

 

 

Published by susie

