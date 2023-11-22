Nobody knows nothing

🚨BREAKING:
The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada as an attempted terrorist attack.
2 people who were in the car are dead. A border officer was injured.pic.twitter.com/APs74ZNFEK
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 22, 2023
A car rammed into the U.S.-Canadian border crossing, heading into Canada. Contrary to Fox News, no one is yet calling it a terror attack. The driver was going 100 mph, so we can safely assume it was intentional. The FBI is working on it.
Again: Ignore Fox News. They’re whipping up the base without facts. Terror!
BREAKING: Explosion on the New York-Canada border in Niagara Falls was caused by a car bomb, according to Fox News pic.twitter.com/YcDok6ijPX
— BNO News (@BNONews) November 22, 2023