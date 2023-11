Pres. Biden says that 4-year-old American Abigail Mor Edan is among the hostages returned by Hamas Sunday, adding the U.S. will "continue to press and expect" for additional Americans to be released.

"We will not stop working until every hostage is returned to their loved ones." pic.twitter.com/H76wnpVWeE

— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 26, 2023