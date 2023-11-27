What passes for discourse here

🚨 Three Palestinian men shot on their way to dinner in Burlington, Vermont.
Two of the victims were wearing keffiyehs. The suspect was described by Burlington police as a white man with a handgun who didn't say a word before firing at least four times. pic.twitter.com/0R0ioaOI36
— Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) November 26, 2023
From Hisham Awartani, Kinnan Abdel Hamid and Tahseen Ahmed families:
“As parents, we are devastated by the horrific news that our children were targeted and shot in Burlington, VT. " pic.twitter.com/WxAZBfWKAZ
— Remi Kanazi (@Remroum) November 26, 2023