Henry Kissinger is dead

If you can’t say anything nice…. come sit by me.

"Once you've been to Cambodia, you'll never stop wanting to beat Henry Kissinger to death with your bare hands." Anthony Bourdain pic.twitter.com/NtEu4YMOW7 — Emissary of Night 🔆🍉 (@EmissaryOfNight) November 30, 2023

In the wake of Henry Kissinger's death, the National Rhetorical Question Institute is vetting new candidates to fill the blank in "If a just and loving God exists, why is __________ still alive?" — Doktor Zoom (@DoktorZoom) November 30, 2023

Rolling Stone: Henry Kissinger, War Criminal Beloved by America’s Ruling Class, Finally Dies — Suburban Guerrilla 💙 (@SusieMadrak) November 30, 2023

#Kissinger Memory: 20 years ago a temp at my ad agency told me that HK had killed her lover (a LatAm dancer) and she thought about shooting him at the dog park all the time. — Lindsay Beyerstein (@beyerstein) November 30, 2023

Kissinger is Dead, Finally Something Good Has Happened in 2023 https://t.co/Ja48RqvQq9 — LG&M (@lefarkins) November 30, 2023

When I went to Chile for my concentration camp book, I talked to so many who held Kissinger responsible for destroying their country & their lives. They were tortured in horrific ways, detained in heinous conditions, then often exiled for years. May they sleep peacefully tonight. — Andrea Pitzer (@andreapitzer) November 30, 2023

Henry Kissinger pressed President Nixon to overthrow the democratically elected Allende government in Chile. In 1976, Kissinger told dictator Pinochet: "We want to help, not undermine you. You did a great service to the West in overthrowing Allende." pic.twitter.com/zV9p135dCC — Benjamin Alvarez (@BenjAlvarez1) November 30, 2023

Remember the people of Vietnam. Of Cambodia. Of East Timor. Of Chile. Of Cyprus. of Argentina. Of Bangladesh. all Kissinger's direct and indirect victims. — Zattack The Block (@ZachRoseWriter) November 30, 2023

