By the time I got done giving the neurologist all the details of my various injuries, he shook his head. “You have a very complex picture,” he said.

Yes, I said. I do.

As I thought, the memory problems are what they call “consistent with” post-concussion syndrome. He explained, “Your brain is constantly interpreting signals, and when you have all these injuries, it overleads the system. That’s why you have all the short-term memory issues. But it’s fairly typical at this stage. As you continue treatment, the signals should die down.”

So I got that going for me, which is nice.

Share this: Facebook

X

