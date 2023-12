Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) argued to @cbsnews that the expulsion of George Santos was the "overturning" of a New York election.

1,059 days after Rep. Higgins voted to overturn the 2020 election results

— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) December 3, 2023