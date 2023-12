💥Netanyahu told Court it was OK for a criminal on trial to run the country. He postponed his trial for COVID. He postponed it for war. He whines its lasting forever because the prosecution is falling apart. Now the judges accepted his "wartime" request for hearings only 2 x week https://t.co/oLlAFu7vL2 pic.twitter.com/VJ9xtJGBez

— Noga Tarnopolsky נגה טרנופולסקי نوغا ترنوبولسكي💙 (@NTarnopolsky) December 5, 2023