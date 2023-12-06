Bootlicking twerp

Mike Johnson on releasing security footage from Jan 6:
"We have to blur some of the faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don't want them to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ."
🤔
— Arthur Delaney 🇺🇸 (@ArthurDelaneyHP) December 5, 2023
Just hours after House Speaker Mike Johnson declared Tuesday that rioters in the Jan. 6 insurrection would have their faces blurred in security footage so they’d avoid prosecution by the DOJ, a spokesperson walked back the Republican leader’s statement. https://t.co/TCv5sAzRA6
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) December 5, 2023