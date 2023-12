Alan Hostetter, a former police officer, was sentenced to over 11 years today for his role in #Jan6thInsurrection

“When Hostetter addressed the court, he proved he’s still mentally ill and an extreme MAGA! He said that J6 was "a setup," blamed the "fake news," said the election… pic.twitter.com/aouBDssyoq

— We HearVoicesOutThere #voteBlue2024 (@WeHearPodcast) December 7, 2023